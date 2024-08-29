Trooper Shane Roper silent in first manslaughter hearing

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State Patrol trooper Shane Roper was silent and avoided eye contact with Olivia Flores’ family in his first appearance since the crash that killed the Owatonna teenager, according to ABC 6 News at the Olmsted County courthouse Thursday morning.

Roper faces five felony charges stemming from the May crash outside Apache Mall: 2nd-degree manslaughter–culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk; criminal vehicular homicide–operate motor vehicle in grossly negligent manner; three counts of criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm.

Roper’s MSP personnel file, released to ABC 6 News before the Flores family received it, revealed four on-duty crashes before the fatal collision.

In terms of disciplinary action following the crashes, Roper received a total of four letters of reprimand, 8 hours taken from his paid vacation time, and one 8-hour unpaid suspension.

Judge Christa Daily set Roper’s bail at $100,000 unconditionally, or $0 with conditions.

Chief among those conditions was the instruction not to drive at all. Roper’s license was revoked, and he is not allowed to have contact with the Flores family, according to the Aug. 29 hearing.

Roper has a settlement conference scheduled for Nov. 21, followed by a pretrial hearing March 25, 2025, and a jury trial March 31.