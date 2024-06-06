Trooper involved in deadly crash placed on administrative leave

Minnesota State Trooper Shane Roper has been placed on paid administrative leave, while the Rochester Police Department continues their investigation of a Rochester crash that killed an Owatonna teenager.

RELATED: UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash near Apache Mall in Rochester – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

On March 18th, 18-year-old Oliva Flores died when Roper’s squad car collided with the Ford Focus she and friends were in, on their way into the Apache Mall parking lot.

The Focus was pushed into a third vehicle.

Sgt. Troy Christianson with the Minnesota State Patrol said it is common for troopers to be placed on paid administrative leave after a “critical incident.”

Rochester police released the names of those involved nearly three weeks ago — but declined to release any new information, or discuss whether or not alcohol/other substances are being considered as possible factors in the crash.

“There are many parts to an investigation like this, so it’s taking some time,” communications officer Amanda Grayson said in an email.