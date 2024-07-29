Trial begins for alleged Chick-Fil-A shooter

(ABC 6 News) – The trial for a man accused of shooting Osbel Ornelas in a Chick-Fil-A parking lot Feb. 6 began with jury selection Monday.

Isaac Gutierrez, 20, faces the following charges: 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated; 2nd-degree murder–without intent, while committing a felony; and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to Gutierrez’s charging documents, he and his brother, 27-year-old Jose Gutierrez-Ojeda, encountered Ornelas during a road rage incident while parking.

According to court documents, Gutierrez-Ojeda and Ornelas fought, Gutierrez-Ojeda showed Ornelas he had a gun at one point.

Cell phone video later allegedly showed Gutierrez emerging from the passenger seat and shooting Ornelas.

Gutierrez has been held at the Olmsted County ADC on $1M bail with conditions, or $2M bail with no conditions, since his arrest in February of 2024.

Gutierrez-Ojeda faces charges of 2nd-degree assault, terroristic threats, and two counts of aiding an offender–accomplice after the fact and aiding an offender–taking responsibility for criminal act.

He was released on $0 bail with conditions that he surrender his passport and any firearms, and is scheduled to appear for an omnibus hearing Aug. 21.

The family of Osbel Ornelas created a fundraiser in February to help with funeral and memorial costs.