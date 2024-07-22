Tree Care Field Day coming to Worth County Fairgrounds

(ABC 6 News) — This week, the Worth County Fairgrounds in Northwood, Iowa, will be the host of a Tree Care Field Day.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, July 25th at 6 PM and will run through about 7:30 PM. Following the event, a free hamburger meal will be held for attendees.

The meeting will take place at the north end of the fairgrounds, and Dr. Billy Beck, an Assistant Professor at Iowa State University, will be information with a demonstration and discussion about the treatment and control of the infestation of Emerald Ash Borer throughout the state of Iowa and Minnesota.

Additionally, attendees will learn about topics such as proper tree selection, tree planting success strategies, healthy tree care practices, landscape tree design and placement, and windbreak planning.