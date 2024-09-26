Transportation Improvement Program approved by Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Changes could soon be made in the Med City as the Rochester Olmsted Council of Governments (ROCOG) approved the Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) on Wednesday.

The 2025-2028 program is made up of all federally funded projects in Olmsted County.

Members received a number of comments and questions during the engagement period about projects like the 18th Avenue SE reconstruction and the Link Bus Rapid Transit.

“It’s fiscally constrained, which means it’s on a wish list. There’s actually private funding attached, and the projects are selected by a local agency which means Olmsted County Public Works, City of Rochester Public Works, Rochester Public Transit, and MnDOT,” said Allison Sosa, the planning supervisor of Olmsted County.

The 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan will be brought to the board next August.