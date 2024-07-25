Transgender woman launches discrimination lawsuit against the State of Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a new lawsuit is being launched against the state alleging transgender discrimination.

Sondra Wilson is suing after she claims the state denied here Medicaid coverage for her gender reassignment surgery.

This lawsuit comes after a 2019 ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court that found gender affirming surgeries had to be covered by Medicaid.

But then just months later, Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law to deny coverage for those types of surgeries. Reynolds’ office did not return calls for comment about the lawsuit.