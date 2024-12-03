Train hits car in Red Wing, no one hurt

(ABC 6 News) – A car was struck by a moving train on Tuesday in Red Wing, according to Red Wing Police Chief Nick Sather.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. A 32-year-old woman claimed she was going to make a left turn after crossing some railroad tracks on the 400 block of Levee Road when she turned onto the tracks themselves instead. The woman noted that she was not paying attention, Sather said.

Her car then got stuck on the tracks.

The woman was able to safely get out of the car. Afterwards, a train came and crashed into her car.

No injuries were reported, according to Sather.