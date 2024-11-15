Traffic slows down after crash on Highway 52 in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Traffic was being slowed down Friday due to an apparent crash on Highway 52 in Rochester.

According to a traffic camera from MnDOT 511, the crash happened near 19th St NW.

It is not known at the time if anyone was injured or the severity of any injuries involved. It is also unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

An SUV was towed from the scene around 7:20 a.m. The scene itself was cleared around 7:25 a.m.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more details as they become available.