Traffic signal replacement in Albert Lea begins next week

(ABC 6 News) — According to a Facebook post from the City of Albert Lea, a new traffic signal replacement project will get started on Monday, August 5th.

Starting Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be upgrading intersections on Broadway Avenue/Highway 65 at Front Street and Margaretha Avenue.

The upgrades include replacing the traffic signals and improving safety for both pedestrians and drivers. Drivers should expect road closures and detours on Broadway at Front Street and Margaretha Avenue.

Broadway/Highway 65 will remain open to vehicles, but pedestrians and bicyclists will need to take detours.

For more details and updates, visit the MnDOT project website here.