Traffic impacts on northbound Highway 63 following crashes

(ABC 6 News) – Traffic was reduced to one lane, then expanded to two shortly after a crash on the side of northbound Highway 63 near 40th Street.

According to MN 511 cameras, one vehicle crashed in the far-right lane, while another car appears to have traveled most of the way through the median, toward the southbound side of the highway.

That vehicle crashed through the fence separating the northbound and southbound lanes, but has not impacted southbound traffic.

Rochester Fire, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and Minnesota State Patrol troopers are on scene.

ABC 6 News will update this article as more information is available.