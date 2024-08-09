Traffic backed up on Highway 52 near Owatonna and Elton Hills exits

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The northbound right lane of Highway 52 is blocked after a multi-car crash, according to MNDOT cameras.

The crash is located just north of the Highway 14 intersection, and appeared to involve four vehicles.

Three of the passenger cars pulled away from a significantly damaged vehicle shortly after first responders arrived on the scene at 4:50 p.m.

The damaged silver vehicle’s driver remained in the car as a Mayo Clinic ambulance arrived around 4:55.

The scene was cleared around 5:12 p.m., and traffic began to return to normal shortly afterward.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.