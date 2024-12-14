Toy drive in Spring Valley begins

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s been going on for 3 years now. The annual Toys for Tots drive at Root River Auto Bus and Diesel.

“We enjoy doing this for the kids. It’s a great cause. Bring a toy, we will be here all weekend,” said Jennifer Vreeman from Root River Auto Bus and Diesel.

With the overall goal, making sure each kid has a special Christmas.

“It’s fun to see the kids come in, and Greg and I try to dress up as something that they enjoy seeing, it’s just fun to see the looks on their faces. They know that they’re giving something to somebody else, it’s just nice to see that with the kids,” said Suzie Brooks from Root River Auto Bus and Diesel.

Root River Auto donated 900 toys in the first year of the toy drive two years ago and beat that by 40 toys a year ago. Now they’re looking to top that again in 2024.

Root River uses a different school bus every year that they try to fill with toys, making it different than other toys for tots events.

“The school bus for the kids, they kind of have fun when they are the ones that are allowed to drop the toy off, and we let them go on the bus and set it down on the street. It’s just something fun for them instead of just dropping it off in a box,” Vreeman said.

The toy drive will continue until 2 PM on Sunday.