Towing companies see an increase in calls due to cold weather

(ABC 6 News) — The cold weather has not only made it difficult for many of us to function, but it has also been hard on vehicles.

Towing companies in Iowa say they are doing their best to keep up with a surge in calls, and it is not because of snow storms we tend to see in winter. Instead, trucks are not starting as diesel fuel starts to gel up in the cold.

While it may cause delays or headaches for the drivers, one of the biggest concerns is being stranded in the freezing temperatures.

“When you hit these negative temperatures, people’s lives are literally hanging there. You know, if you don’t get to them fast enough, hypothermia and all that. You don’t know how well they were prepared when they left,” said John Snodgrass of Holiday Wrecker and Crane.

As a reminder, keeping a blanker and water in the car can make a big difference if you find yourself stuck.