Touch the Truck event teaches youth about recycling

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association has partnered with WM, formerly Waste Management, to offer exclusive recycling services at its softball complex.

To celebrate the collaboration, WM hosted a Touch the Truck event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

It was a way for families to get an up-close look at WM’s recycling trucks and learn more about the role recycling plays in creating a sustainable future for the Rochester community.