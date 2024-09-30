Touch the Truck event teaches youth about recycling
The Rochester Youth Fastpitch Softball Association has partnered with WM, formerly Waste Management, to offer exclusive recycling services at its softball complex.
To celebrate the collaboration, WM hosted a Touch the Truck event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
It was a way for families to get an up-close look at WM’s recycling trucks and learn more about the role recycling plays in creating a sustainable future for the Rochester community.