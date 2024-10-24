Zumbro Valley Medical Society to hold dermatology, foot Clinic

(ABC 6 News) – The Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) Street Medicine will hold a dermatology and foot care clinic on November 2, 2024. The clinic will be at Christ United Methodist Church located at 400 5th Ave. SW in Rochester. The clinic will run from 1:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Both physicians and medical students will be providing free skin exams and specialty care for skin conditions. These include rashes, acne, concerning spots, wound care, skin infections, and foot care. Boots will also be given out to those who need them.

About ZVMS Street Medicine

ZVMS Street Medicine brings together physicians, medical students, community partners, and individuals with lived experience to identify and create effective ways to improve care for people experiencing unstable housing. More information on the ZVMS Street Medicine Initiative can be found

About Street Medicine

Pioneered by Dr. James Withers in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania in 1992, Street Medicine is an emerging medical field delivering health and social services directly to the unsheltered homeless in their own environment. The approach of Street Medicine is “to engage people experiencing homelessness where they are and on their own terms to reduce or eliminate barriers to care access and follow-through”.

About Zumbro Valley Medical Society

ZVMS is a professional membership organization of 3,000 physicians and medical students in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, and Houston Counties. ZVMS promotes the health and health care of communities in Southeast Minnesota through advocacy, service, and education.