Winter Weather Awareness Week: Winter Driving

It’s Winter Weather Awareness week in the state of Minnesota.

The week is designed to help Minnesotans reduce the risks of winter. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety sponsors the week every fall in collaboration with the National Weather Service (NWS) and other state, federal, and non-profit agencies.

There will be a different theme each day in the effort to provide information that can be used with school, church or civic programs.

The theme for Friday is Indoor Winter Driving.

VEHICLE WINTER SURVIVAL KIT

Each year, hundreds of Minnesotans find themselves stranded on the roadside. Winter weather can kill in mere minutes if an unprepared person is ​exposed to the elements.

For survival tips and how to build a vehicle survival kit, CLICK HERE.

511 INFORMATION SYSTEM

The 511 Information System provides road safety information 24 hours per day. Landline and cell phone users can call 511 for regional and statewide reports on traffic congestion, road and weather conditions, construction work and other obstacles.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) website features both a dial-up/static site and a high-speed Internet/Google map site with real-time updates. You may also sign up for the Metro Twitter account, which will alert you to any incidents within the Metro area.

SNOWPLOW SAFETY

The MnDOT snowplow operators are trained, experienced and prepared to assist motorists through another winter season.

Last year in Minnesota, there were 72 crashes involving vehicles that hit snowplows. This is typically caused by inattentive drivers, motorists driving too close to the plow or motorists driving too fast for conditions.

Operators have much to monitor and control, and their ability to see behind them is limited by side mirrors. Their vision can also be hampered by the snow clouds they create while plowing.

Safe driving means: