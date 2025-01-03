Very cold, breezy Friday with sunshine

The week will come to a close with sunshine, a breezy wind and very cold, below-average temperatures for early January.

There will be some clouds at times, but plan on a mostly sunny day overall. However, the sunshine will not provide much warmth.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the middle teens for highs which is around ten degrees below-average for this time of year.

A northwest breeze with gusts up to 20-25 mph at times will make it feel much colder as wind chills will hover around or a little bit below-zero through much of the day.

Temperatures will plummet to around zero degrees by Saturday morning under a mostly clear sky. Although it won’t be as breezy, wind chills are expected to be in the range of -5° to -15°.