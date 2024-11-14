UPDATE: Authorities say missing Mankato man has been located and is safe

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Mankato man who was reported missing on Thursday has been located and is safe, according to the Mankato Police Department.

Matthew John Otto, 47, was found around noon, authorities said.

It is not known at the time whether Otto is in contact with his family again or not, or why he was reported missing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities are asking the public for assistance with locating a Mankato man, the Mankato Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

Matthew John Otto (left), 47, of Mankato, has not been seen since September 30 (Courtesy of the Mankato Department of Public Safety).

According to a press release, 47-year-old Matthew John Otto was last seen in Mankato on September 30. Otto is reportedly a white male who is about 6’3” tall and around 210 pounds. Otto also has blonde hair.

Otto has not been in contact with family members since the end of September, the Mankato Department of Public Safety Said.

Anyone with information about Otto’s location is urged to call the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507-387-8725.