United Way of Freeborn County giving out extra clothing

(ABC 6 News) – They received tons of leftover clothes and items from the winter gear drive, and now it’s time for them to dish them out to keep our community warm.

Anything from jackets to hats, to scarves, the United Way just wants to make sure that everyone stays bundled up before we drop into the negatives.

Many people came down to United Way in Freeborn County to snag some leftover clothing and there was a lot to choose from.

We all have been told that having the right clothing is not only essential, but it could save your life if you ever find yourself stranded in the middle of a Midwest winter, especially in Minnesota.

It’s something United Way leaders are proud to provide families with.

“We always wind up with kind or extra stuff, you’re able to come, look through we have miscellaneous clothing, some heavy sweaters, just some household goods,” United Way Freeborn County executive director Erin Haag said.

United Way Freeborn County serves at least 50 families and despite people flocking to pick up some clothes, there’s still plenty of items to grab for anyone looking to bundle up.

The pantry will be open tomorrow from noon to 2:00 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. to allow people another chance to check out what they have.