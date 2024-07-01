Two officers shot in Waterloo, Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – The Waterloo Police Department is saying that two of their officers were shot while responding to a call on Sunday morning.

According to a press release on Facebook from the department, at around 8:22 A.M. on Sunday, June 30, Waterloo police officers responded to a call about a man with a handgun on the 200 block of Manson Street.

Police say that the investigation of this call led to an officer involved shooting on the 1200 block of East 4th Street, where the suspect would later be pronounced dead on the scene. Two officers would be shot in that incident, and were transported to a local hospital. There is currently no word on their status.

Not much else is known about the call or the ensuing shooting at this time. This incident is currently under investigation by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation.

ABC 6 News will provide more updates as they become available.