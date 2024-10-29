Two arrested following Rochester traffic stop

(ABC 6 News) – A Twin Cities duo is facing multiple charges in Olmsted County, following an early morning traffic stop.

According to the Rochester Police Department’s Crime Prevention & Communications Coordinator Amanda Greyson, officers conducted a traffic stop on the 300 block of 4th Ave SW at 2:10 a.m. on October 28.

Police say they could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle, and an opened container was in plain view of the officers. During a search, officers found cocaine and a stolen handgun on passenger Alonzo Davila, age 25, Minneapolis. They then discovered a second stolen handgun on passenger Marice Gill, age 19, of St. Paul.

According to Olmsted County court records, Davila is facing charges of Possess Ammo/Any Firearm – Conviction or Adjudicated Delinquent for Crime of Violence, Receiving Stolen Property, Drugs – 5th Degree – Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 or paraphernalia residual – Not cannabis/hemp and

Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit – Public Place – Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent – Felony. His next court appearance is scheduled for November 7.

According to Olmsted County court records, Gill is facing changes of Receiving Stolen Property and Carry/Possess Pistol w/out Permit – Public Place – Gross Misdemeanor; Second or Subsequent – Felony. His next scheduled court date is also November 7.