Truck overturns, spilling corn onto Highway 52 causing delays Wednesday morning

ABC 6 News – A crash on Highway 52 southbound at 75th Street Northwest in Rochester caused delays for some commuters on Wednesday morning.

According to MnDOT camera’s, the delays appear to have been caused by a truck that had overturned, spilling its contents onto the highway.

MnDOT said in a social media post that the truck was carrying corn when it overturned on the 75th St. NW southbound ramp, and that a snowplow was brought in to help clear a path for traffic.

There is no official word on the condition of the driver or anyone involved.

Crews on the scene are working to clean up the spilled contents.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.