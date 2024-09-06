Tourism convention coming to Rochester

ABC 6 NEWS — The Upper Midwest Convention and Visitors Bureau’s fall conference is set to bring tourism professionals from across the Midwest to Rochester in early September.

According to a press release from Experience Rochester, the conference provides tourism professionals a chance to gain, “valuable opportunities for education, leadership development, and networking.”

Over 200 leaders from Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will be at the conference, whose theme this year is “Be Bold”, according to the release.

“Hosting the UMCVB Fall Conference is an honor for Rochester, as it brings together our tourism colleagues to collaborate, learn, and grow,” said Joe Ward, President of Experience Rochester.

Rochester City Administrat0r Alison Zelms is expected to give the keynote address. The conference will run from Monday, September 9 through Wednesday, September 11.