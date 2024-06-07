TCL in Your Town is coming to Rochester!

(ABC 6 News) — Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber from Twin Cities Live are coming to Rochester!

For the first time, the popular “TCL in Your Town” will highlight Rochester’s unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people.

Twin Cities Live, which is part of ABC 6 News’s sister station KSTP, began airing the 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. hour of their show on ABC 6 News in September 2023.

If you’d like to meet Ben and Elizabeth and be part of the action, the event is free and you don’t need a ticket (you also might see some familiar ABC 6 News faces there, too!).

Here are the details:

TCL in Your Town: Rochester – Thursday, June 27th 2024 – 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Chester’s Kitchen and Bar –

Shops at University Square

111 Broadway Ave S #108

Rochester, MN 55904

