Sunny, quiet Wednesday

Wednesday will be a quiet weather day across the area with plentiful sunshine, but temperatures will still be a few degrees below-average for early January.

High pressure situated further west over the central plains will have an influence on our weather keeping the day dry with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures will go from the single digits and wind chills below-zero in the morning to afternoon highs near or in the lower 20s. A light west-to-south wind will lead to wind chills in the teens.

Clouds start to move in later in the day and through Wednesday night as moisture arrives ahead of a quick-moving clipper system that will likely bring some light snow to the area on Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower teens by Thursday morning.