Sunny, continued mild on Friday

The stretch of mild and well above average temperatures for this time of year will continue on Friday as January comes to an end.

It won’t quite be the record-breaking day like many saw on Thursday, but still temperatures will be around 20° or so above average. Highs are expected to climb into the lower-to-middle 40s by afternoon under a bright, sunny sky.

There will be a bit of a light breeze with a north wind gusting up to 20 mph at times, so it’ll feel cooler than the actual air temperatures.

Clouds will build in on Friday night into Saturday morning as moisture arrives ahead of a system that will bring the chance of precipitation on Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the lower 20s by morning.