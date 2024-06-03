ALERT DAY TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon to evening

A cold front will push through the region Tuesday and will be the focus for strong to severe storms. The timing will be from 5pm-8pm as a squall line moves from west to east. The primary threats from severe storms are damaging winds, some large hail, heavy rain and lightning.

The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of our area in a “slight risk” of severe weather. Not all of us will see severe storms, but there is the potential of severe weather anywhere in our viewing area.

Be sure to stay weather aware Tuesday afternoon and evening and have multiple ways to get warnings. We’ll have any watches and warnings here at kaaltv.com, on-air, and on our ABC 6 App.