Strong storms tonight with heavy rain

After a round of garden variety showers Saturday morning to early afternoon, stronger storms will develop this evening and continue until early Sunday morning.

The primary threat from these storms is heavy rain and frequent lightning, but a few severe storms are also possible. There is the potential of large hail with some of the storms in northern Iowa and southern Minnesota. Parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa may see rainfall totals exceeding 2 inches.

