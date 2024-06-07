Soldiers Field Aquatics Center Opens Monday

(City of Rochester) – The new Soldiers Field Aquatics Center (244 Soldiers Field Drive SW) will open to the public Monday, June 10.

“The completion of this community amenity is a monumental day for the City of Rochester and our Parks & Recreation team,” shares Paul Widman, Director of Parks & Recreation. “Thank you to all of the individuals who worked on and made this project come to life, especially the construction team, community partners, elected officials and others who put in the work and dedication to make this facility possible.”

Hours and fees for the facility are as follows:

Weekdays, 12 – 8 p.m. Adult (18+): $10 Child (3-17): $8 Children 2 & Under: Free

Evenings, 4:30 p.m. – Close Adult: $7 Child: $5

Splash Pad Only $5 per child (2-6 years old) – No charge for supervising adult/parent

Weekends, Session 1: 11 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Session 2: 3:45 – 8 p.m. Adult: $8 Child: $6 Children 2 & Under: Free Splash Pad Only: $5 per child (2-6 years old) – No charge for supervising adult/parent

Aquatic Center Fitness and Activity Fees Lap Swim Daily Fee: $4 Toddler/Quiet Time at Splash Pad only: $10 per household (10-11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday) Lazy River Adult Walk Time: $4 (10-11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday) 10 Punch Pass: $75 Adult Lap Season Pass: $75



The Aquatics Center is part of the greater Soldiers Field Memorial Park Improvement Project. The project’s funding totals $22 million and comes from federal grants ($5 million), state grants ($250k), Destination Medical Center Economic Development Agency ($10 million) and the local park referendum ($7 million). Learn more about the Soldiers Field Memorial Park Improvement Project on the project webpage.