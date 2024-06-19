Semi goes off the road on I-90

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to a semi that went off the road in Freeborn County late Tuesday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, MSP responded to a semi in the ditch on I-90 East in Freeborn County. According to MSP logs, 58-year-old Robert Fleming from Brandon, SD was driving eastbound on Interstate 90 when he lost control and went off the road. MSP logs indicate the road conditions were wet.

Fleming was transported to Mayo Clinic Austin where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.