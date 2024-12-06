RPT GO announces service changes

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Transportation will be updating their “RPT GO” transit services, in an effort to better serve the needs of residents in the southeastern section of the city.

According to Rochester’s Communications & Engagement Coordinator Megan Moeller, the Rochester Public Library is now an RPT GO hub. The addition aims to provide users with a convenient connection to downtown businesses and services, as well as RPT fixed routes originating at the Downtown Transit Center. This hub location will replace the “Fairgrounds Park and Ride” location.

Service Hours have also been extended beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Monday through Friday and wrapping up at 7:00 p.m. Originally, the service was offered from 5:30 to 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

RPT will also be incentivizing transit in December by offering the promo of one free round trip ride when using the promo code RPTGOFREERIDE.

RPT GO is scheduled to run for one year, from October 2024, through July 2025. During the pilot program Route 217, which traces the perimeter of the microtransit zone, will continue to operate.

Single-ride fare is $3, with children under five and personal care attendants riding free. RPT GO uses passenger vehicles, including two electric mid-size SUVs and a hybrid fuel van that is wheelchair accessible.