RPS students participate in “Game of Life” activity

ABC 6 NEWS — Students in personal finance classes in Rochester Public Schools got the chance to participate in a full-day “Game of Life” activity on Wednesday.

The activity was part of the sixth annual finance camp, aimed at teaching students how to budget for their lives through education by their teachers as well as finance experts. The lessons included things such as paying rent, purchasing insurance and learning how to invest.

“This is super important because a lot of Americans today are struggling with their budgets and if we have the kids learn things early hopefully when they become adults they can become successful with their money,” said James McCormick, a business education teacher at Mayo High School.

The program comes following a State of Minnesota requirement that every students take personal finance classes.