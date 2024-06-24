Rochesterfest 2024 Treasure Hunt Clues

ABC 6 NEWS — The annual Rochesterfest Treasure Hunt is back! If you are the first person to find the medallion, you’ll win a cash prize!

The medallion is hidden on public property in the City of Rochester. It will NOT be located on a golf course, cemetery, private property, or on public land that would be dangerous to search (such as a road).

Here are the clues so far:

Monday, June 24

“Whittling the time away

This park twofold in my mind

Gazing from the hilltop

Leaving my doubts behind”

Sunday, June 23

“Guided by our dreams held as our North Star, nearer the peaks than valleys, our triumph is not far.”

Saturday, June 22

“The sought after medallion, the quest which does bewitch, starts within a park, of course, but which park is which?”