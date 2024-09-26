Rochester Record Show returns at Little Thistle Brewing Company

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, October 5, the fall installment of the Rochester Record Show returns to southeast Minnesota with free admission.

The Rochester Record Show takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Little Thistle Brewing Company, located at 2031 14th St. NW, just off of Valleyhigh Drive.

The Rochester Record Show will feature records, CDs and music memorabilia from all types of music in all price ranges.

If you have rock, jazz blues, soul, garage albums, 45 RPM records, CDs or music memorabilia you’d like to sell, please bring them to the show and ask for Tim or Rich.

More information about the Rochester Record Show, including maps, is available at https://www.twincitiesrecordshow.com/rochester-record-show.