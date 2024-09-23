Rochester Public Schools experience phone line outage

ABC 6 NEWS — Rochester Public Schools is currently experiencing a main phone line outage, with no word yet on if the issue is resolved.

According to a Facebook post from RPS, the main phone lines at some of the schools in the district are currently out. Parents should have received communication either by text or email with alternative ways to contact their child’s school if it is one of the ones affected.

There is no word yet on if this issue has been resolved, or how long it could continue to go on for.