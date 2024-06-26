Rochester Police Department holds second safe city nights

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Police Department held their second Safe City Nights on Tuesday, June 25.

RPD will be holding six of these events throughout the summer across the city of Rochester, with varying activities and demonstrations at each one.

Tuesday’s event featured a K-9 show and a demonstration of a rescue with the Jaws of Life by the Rochester Fire Department.

The event was started in 2019 by RPD Chief Jim Franklin as a way to connect first responders with the community.

The next Safe City Nights will be on July 9 at Jefferson Elementary School.