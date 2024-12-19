Rochester man charged with multiple tax crimes

ABC 6 NEWS — According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, one Rochester man has been charged with failing to file income taxes on more than $2.4 million.

In a press release, the MnDOR announced that Stephen Stensrud is facing six felony counts of failing to file tax returns, as well as six felony counts of failing to pay income taxes.

The department alleges that, across a time period of 2018 to 2023, Stensrud, the co-owner of T&S Companies, deposited over $2.4 million into multiple bank accounts in order to try and avoid income tax liabilities. They also claim that Stensrud listed his occupation as “retired” while, “he had a steady number of incoming checks from several individuals for roofing and exterior home repairs.” Stensrud allegedly owes more than $315,000 in income taxes, penalties and interest.

As of now there is no word on the next step of this investigation.