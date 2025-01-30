Rochester man arrested for allegedly attempting to have sexual contact with a child under 14

(ABC 6 News) – Twenty-six-year-old Ethan Hunter Johnson has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a Rochester-area minor under the age of 14.

According to court records, the incident occurred Jan. 23, in an area group home where Johnson was staying. He allegedly exposed himself and attempted to physically coerce the minor into having sexual contact with him.

He was arrested by the Rochester Police on Jan. 28.

In 2019, Johnson was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct in the Third Degree in Winona County and is required to register as a predatory offender. Court records state Johnson never completed the “Change of Information” form required by law and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Johson is facing three charges: one count of Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 1st Degree, Penetration or Contact under the age of 14, accused over 36 months older; one count of Attempted Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 2nd Degree, contact under 14, accused over 36 months older and one count of Indecent Exposure/Lewdness or procure another to expose in presence of minor under 16.

He was separately charged with Predatory Offender – Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement.

Johnson was released Thursday on $0 bail with conditions.