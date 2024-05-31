Rochester Forestry crews continue storm clean-up

Rochester Tree Clean-Up

(ABC 6 News) – Storm season is here and it’s only just begun. Whether it’s last week’s storms or one that hasn’t brewed yet, your trees may be impacted.

Those at the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department say they’ve had over 350 requests for service. That includes picking up broken limbs on public property like street boulevards. But if it’s your tree branches that block public streets or sidewalks, they say it’s your responsibility.

“What our concern is, is that trees that have failed on private property and those parts of trees are being brought to the boulevard and being stacked in the right of way. That is not what is intended to happen,” said Jeff Haberman, city forester with Rochester Parks and Recreation.

You could potentially face a fine if you leave it for the city. First, you’ll get a notice and a timeframe for removing your debris. If you don’t by your deadline, a contractor will be brought in and you’ll be charged based on your property.

You’re asked to call a local tree contractor or brush removal service. You can also take your debris to a local brush dump.

For more information and resources, you can click here.