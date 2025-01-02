Quiet, very cold Thursday

Thursday is expected to be a quiet and very cold day with temperatures a few degrees below-average for early January.

A clipper system will track just south of the Weather First area bringing a few inches of snow to portions of central and southern Iowa. Otherwise, here at home expect a quiet day under a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will climb into the lower-to-middle 20s for highs by afternoon which is near to slightly below-average for early January before falling into the single digits by Friday morning.

The wind will be light out of the northwest, but will increase a bit on Thursday night with gusts approaching 20 mph at times.

Wind chills will likely be in the single digits and teens during the day and then drop into the range of -5° to -10° overnight into Friday morning.