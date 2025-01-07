Quiet Tuesday with more clouds

Tuesday is expected to be another quiet day, however there will be more clouds due to moisture from a weak system that will pass through.

Precipitation is not expected as any snow will remain further west across the Dakota’s. However, plan on a mostly cloudy day across the Weather First area with some clearing by late afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be similar to Monday with highs ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s which is still a few degrees below-average for early January.

The wind is expected to be fairly light out of the northwest so there won’t be much of a wind chill.

Skies will remain mostly clear-to-partly cloudy through Tuesday night with temperatures dropping back into the single digits and wind chills likely in the range of zero to -5° by Wednesday morning.