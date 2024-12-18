Quiet, cold Wednesday

Wednesday will be a quiet and cold day with temperatures expected to hover around or slightly below-average for the middle of December.

There will be some breaks in the clouds with a partly sunny sky at times especially during the afternoon. Some flurries will be possible too.

A northwest wind will be a bit breezy with gusts up to 20 mph throughout the day.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 20s.

Clouds will thicken up on Wednesday evening ahead of a clipper system that will bring the chance of snow late in the overnight toward daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the upper teens to lower 20s by Thursday morning.