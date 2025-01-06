Quiet, cold Monday with bright sunshine

The first full week of the new year will start quiet with bright sunshine, however temperatures will continue to run cold and well below-average.

High pressure will drift overhead keeping the weather quiet under a mainly sunny sky.

Temperatures will continue to run below-average as highs are expected to climb into the upper teens to lower 20s.

A very light northerly wind will make it feel colder as wind chills are expected to be in the range of 5° to 10° throughout the day.

Clouds will start to build by evening as skies become mostly cloudy overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the single digits, however the wind is expected to become light-to-calm so there isn’t expected to be much of a wind chill.