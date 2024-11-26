Quiet, chilly Tuesday with increasing clouds

Tuesday will be a quiet and chilly day with sunshine to start, however clouds will build into the afternoon hours.

Moisture will begin to move in from the west through the day with mid-to-high- level clouds on the increase. Still though, there will be plenty of sunshine especially during the morning hours.

Temperatures are expected to climb to near or in the lower 30s for highs with a few mid-30s possible across north Iowa which is near or slightly below-average for late November.

A west wind will be light around 5 to 10 MPH.

Clouds remain overhead through Tuesday night with temperatures expecting to drop into the lower 20s by Wednesday morning along with a light wind.