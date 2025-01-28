People’s Energy Cooperative member targeted by phone scam

(ABC 6 News) — People’s Energy Cooperative (PEC) said on Tuesday that a member was the target of a scam.

The member received a phone call from someone claiming to be from PEC and threatening disconnection because a form was not renewed.

During the call, the scammer said they were from ‘People’s Energy’ and needed payment right away because he hadn’t signed his renewal letter for auto pay. The scammer indicated that if he did not pay, he would get disconnected.

They requested an amount similar to the member’s monthly payment and gave him a Cash App barcode to pay through an app. A press release said the member was caught at a busy time and provided payment information.

PEC is reminding members of the public that if they receive a call from someone claiming to represent a utility company, and the caller is asking for personal information, hang up and call the customer service number on your bill. PEC staff will not request bank or payment information over the phone.

Member service representatives will only ask for information to identify who the member is.