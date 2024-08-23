PBR Challenger Series coming to Rochester

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

ABC 6 NEWS — The Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series will be coming to Rochester for just the second time on Friday and Saturday.

The competition will feature 30 riders all competing across the evening, and will take place at the Mayo Civic Center. On Friday, August 23, doors will open at 7 p.m. with the show beginning at 8, and on Saturday, those times will be one hour earlier.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at this link, and start at $15.