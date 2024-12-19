Parents Defending Education file discrimination complaint against RPS

ABC 6 NEWS — A Virginia-based organization filed a complaint against the Rochester Public School District for what they’re calling, “discrimination on the basis of race in programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.”

Parents Defending Education, or “PDE,” called on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate RPS’ use of federal funds.

PDE asserts that RPS is in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th amendment, due in large part to an affinity group targeted towards the training and retention of teachers of color.

PDE claims that the scholarships, mentorships and other aspects of the affinity group, “confer a benefit on the basis of race that is not offered to all teachers in Rochester Public Schools.”

The group is comparing this to an incident in 2015 where a school district held a Black Lives Matter rally that was supposedly only open to students of color. In that incident PDE says it was found that, “the district violated the Equal Protection Clause and Title VI because the district’s actions could not withstand strict scrutiny.” This assertion was given by the Department of Education, not by a court.

RPS has not responded to the filing as of now.