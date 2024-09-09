Owatonna man to appear on 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct

ABC 6 NEWS — An Owatonna man is scheduled to appear in Mower County Court Tuesday on two 3rd-degree counts and one 5th-degree count of criminal sexual conduct.

Johnathan Heien, 35, is accused of sexually abusing a child in multiple alleged incidents between ages 12 or 13, ending when she turned 19.

The charges date back to August 23, 2023 when, according to court documents, the then-teenager went to police to disclose sexual abuse she’d allegedly received from Heien for 6-7 years.

Heien was charged in Mower County, where court documents claim most of the alleged offenses took place.

Hein was previously convicted of indecent exposure in Steele County Court, according to court documents.