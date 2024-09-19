Owatonna hit-and-run suspect set for plea hearing

ABC 6 NEWS — A suspect in a deadly hit-and-run in Owatonna is set for a plea hearing, where it is expected that he will enter a guilty plea.

Scott Pfeifer, 36, will be in a Steele County courtroom today for his plea hearing.

According to court documents, Pfeifer has entered a petition to plead guilty to the charges, which include one felony and one gross misdemeanor count of criminal vehicular operation.

The charges stem from an incident occurring on May 21 when, according to court documents, laying in the middle of the road with a child in her arms. The woman allegedly stated that Pfeifer hit another woman who was holding the child at the time.

All parties would survive the incident, but the child did reportedly suffer extensive injuries.

According to the plea agreement, if Pfeifer’s guilty plea is accepted, he will be convicted one the felony and gross misdemeanor counts, with two other charges against him being dropped. The state would also reportedly recommend no more than 60 days in jail.

Pfeifer’s plea hearing is set for 3 p.m.