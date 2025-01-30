OSWCD hosts ‘Benefits of No-Till’ event

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted Soil and Water Conservation District will be hosting a “Benefits of No-Till” event in Stewartville, Minnesota as part of their I-90 soil health tour.

According to the county, the event will provide an opportunity for local farmers to learn about no-till farming techniques that enhance soil health, boost crop productivity, and improve livestock management. It will be held on February 6, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Civic Center at 105 1st Street East. A free dinner will be available for attendees.

“As agriculture continues to evolve, it’s important to showcase the innovative approaches our local farmers are using to foster both economic and environmental benefits,” said OSWCD Manager Skip Langer. “We encourage everyone in the agricultural community to attend our event and explore practices that could benefit their own operations.”

Attendees will hear from a variety of experts who have successfully integrated reduced tillage into their operations.

Dr. Dwayne Beck: A retired research manager in the Plant Science Department at South Dakota State University. He will share information about developing no-till systems for irrigated and dryland areas in central South Dakota.

A retired research manager in the Plant Science Department at South Dakota State University. He will share information about developing no-till systems for irrigated and dryland areas in central South Dakota. Jon Stevens: A fifth-generation farmer who has made the transition from conventional farming practices to no-till, cover crop, and grazing cattle. He will talk about reducing fertilizer expenses and improving water infiltration and resilience to drought conditions through his journey to regenerative practices.

A fifth-generation farmer who has made the transition from conventional farming practices to no-till, cover crop, and grazing cattle. He will talk about reducing fertilizer expenses and improving water infiltration and resilience to drought conditions through his journey to regenerative practices. Local farmer panel: Jason Welter, Martin Larsen, and Ben Storm will have a panel discussion sharing how their reduced tillage practices have improved their farming in southeastern Minnesota.

Those interested in attending the event can register online.